Acclaimed restaurateur to open Farmers Market Restaurant & Bar in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. — A nearly $2 million overhaul is bringing a downtown Petersburg landmark back to life as a restaurant and farmers market.

A group led by local developer Tom Wilkinson and Richmond restaurateur Frits Huntjens later this month will open the aptly named Farmers Market Restaurant & Bar at 9 E. Old St. in the historic Farmers Market building in the city’s Old Town district.

The 10,000-square-foot, two-level octagonal brick structure bounded by Rock and River streets and Cockade Alley was constructed in 1879, although the site’s origin as the Petersburg’s City Market dates back to 1787, according to the National Register of Historic Places.

While the building is owned by the city of Petersburg, its revival is part of a partnership between Wilkinson, founder and CEO of Richmond-based Maramjen Commercial Real Estate Development, and Alexander “Sandy” Graham Jr., who invests in real estate around Petersburg.

Huntjens, previously executive chef and owner of the former Richmond restaurant 1 North Belmont, will operate the new Farmers Market.

“A lot of time and effort went into remaking this space,” Huntjens said. “We wanted the space to really reflect the beauty of this structure.”

