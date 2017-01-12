Richmond Police seeking information in Jackson Ward shooting

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Police are asking for the community’s help to provide additional information about a Jackson Ward shooting that left a man with serious injuries earlier this week.

The shooting happened just before 10:30 on Tuesday, January 10.

Police say they were called to the 900 block of 1st Street for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived to the scene, they found an adult male lying on the street suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center where he is still suffering from life-threatening injuries.

“We need the assistance of the community and anyone who may have witnessed something suspicious,” said Major Crimes Sgt. Claude Picard. “Any information will help bring us closer to getting these dangerous individuals off the street and bring closure to the victim and his family.”

A witness told police he and the victim were walking on 1st Street, when they were approached by four unknown suspects.

“It is believed a group of males were observed in the next block and it is believed someone from the group fired towards the victim, striking him,” said a Richmond Police spokesperson. “All four suspects then fled the scene toward Gilpin Court.”

Police said there is no suspect description available at this time. They are still investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Margaret Smith at (804) 646-0744 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.