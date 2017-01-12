Regency Square redevelopment means no more stuck trucks

RICHMOND, Va. — Regency Square will present its development plans to the Henrico County Planning Commission at its January 25 meeting.

Changes to the mall’s master plan include:

Almost 44,000 square feet of new retail development

The arrival of a “nationally known cafe”

Four outparcel development sites

A 12,000-square-foot two level retail building

“The most significant feature of the revised master plan is the construction of new signature entrance from Quioccasin Road and the creation of an exterior façade of stores facing outward,” a Regency Square spokesperson said. “The current configuration orients all stores inward toward an interior common area.”

In order to create the façade, developers plan to knock down the parking deck where Macy’s used to be. They also plan to remove the Quioccasin Road overpass to create an unobstructed view of the mall and help make a signature entrance.

“The road project is being designed to minimize the construction time period and there will be on site logistics in place to show our customers how to successfully navigate around the construction work,” Regency’s General Manager Steve Bonniville said. “This road project, together with our other development plans and prospective tenants will be truly transformative for Regency.”

Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas called Regency Square a “major County retail asset” and said the work would ultimately improve traffic between Parham Road and Starling Drive.

“These enhancements would improve traffic flow through the intersection of Parham and Quioccasin Roads and provide pedestrian-friendly sidewalks,” Vithoulkas said. “In addition, the 40-year-old Quioccasin Road overpass is in poor condition and its low height has resulted in truck collisions.”

Regency would remain open while improvement were made to areas in and around the mall.

