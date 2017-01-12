Pedestrian fatally struck by a vehicle in Henrico, sources say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police are investigating an accident after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Henrico County Thursday evening, sources tell CBS 6.

Investigators say they responded to the accident at 6:40 p.m. near the intersection of Forrest Ave. and Nine Mile Rd.

Sources say the 59-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Police have not confirmed that information at this time.

Investigators say the crash is under investigation by their traffic safety team.

