

RICHMOND, Va. – Local Executive Chef Tom Schumaker from Commonwealth Assisted Living made a return to our LIVE show. He shared his tasty recipe for an easy one skillet Chicken Piccata. Chef Tom infused the healthy dish with the fresh flavors of lemons, capers and crisp white wine. For more information you can visit http://www.commonwealthal.com/

ONE SKILLET CHICKEN PICCATA

299 CALORIES

INGREDIENTS

• 6 OZ BONELESS CHICKEN CUT INTO SMALL PIECES

• 2 TABLESPOONS OLIVE OIL

• 3 TABLESPOONS BUTTER

• 2 TABLESPOONS CAPERS DRAINED

• 4 OZ WHITE WINE

• ½ FRESHLY SQUEEZED LEMON

• SALT & PEPPER TO TASTE

• 3 OZ CHERRY TOMATOES

DIRECTIONS

Cut the boneless chicken into small pieces and sauté in a skillet with butter and olive oil…..

Sauté until the chicken is slightly brown and cooked through, about 3 minutes on each side….

Add capers and tomatoes and cook till heated through….

Squeeze ½ lemon into skillet….

Deglaze pan with 4 ounces of white wine….

Salt & pepper to taste……

SERVE OVER PASTA, RICE OR YOUR FAVORITE SALAD

