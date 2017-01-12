× Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

RICHMOND: Living The Dream MLK Events: Community Leaders Breakfast, Friday, January 13. 7:30 am, at the Living and Learning Center at Virginia Union University.

Living The Dream City Wide Mass Meeting Monday, January 16 at 10 am at Cedar Street Baptist Church, 2301 Cedar Street, Richmond, A Theatrical Production by Margaurette Joyner. Details call Rev. Ricardo Brown 804-355-1044.

A Celebration of the Life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, Monday, January 16, 1 pm at Sharon Baptist Church, 22 East Leigh Street. Features Elijah Coles Brown “The I Have A Dream Speech.”

Friday, January 13, 7pm

MEGA Mentors 5th Annual Fine Art Benefit and Sale featuring Nationally Renowned Artist Rene Dickerson, 7pm at The Hippodrome Theater, 528 North 2nd Street, Richmond. Fine Art, Silent, Wine Tasting Hor D’Oeurves, and Music by JTucker. Proceeds benefit students in Chesterfield County Public Schools. For details visit www.megamentors.org.

MLK Day Film & Discussion with HandOn Greater Richmond, Sunday, January 15, 4 pm at the Byrd Theatre & Foundation, 2908 West Cary Street.

MLK Community Day – Community, Can We Talk? Event is scheduled for Monday, January 16th, 12pm-2pm in Partnership with St. Paul’s Baptist Church – Belt Campus, 700 East Belt Boulevard. Free and open to the public. For more details call Clovia Lawrence at 804-873-8603.

Annual Freedom Classic Festival Game & Activities, Sunday, January 15, doors open at 4 pm at Richmond Coliseum, 601 East Leigh Street, events from 4- 8pm, features drumline Competition and basketball Competition Virginia Union University vs Virginia State University at 7pm. Get details at http://www.freedomclassicfestival.com/.

University of Richmond Martin Luther King Day 2017

Honoring the Legacy, Engaging the Dream – Several events scheduled January 15 & 16, including Screening of Race (2016) The Byrd Theatre; Kick-off Breakfast at D-Hall; Service Opportunities in the community; MLK Family Day in the Commons; Historic Richmond Walking Tours; and Commemoration Ceremony, Camp Concert Hall. Registration for service, walking tours, and MLK Family Day is open now. The Commemoration and The Kick-Off Breakfast are open to the University of Richmond community without registration. Faculty and staff parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and guardians are invited to bring their children ages 2–12 for a series of fun and educational activities organized by student organizations to tell the story of MLK and the civil rights era. Register to attend or volunteer at http://commonground.richmond.edu/mlk/MLK Events Monday, January 16

Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site – Special Martin Luther King, Jr. Program, 2pm Author Kitty Snow, of Up & Down Church Hill & From a Richmond Streetcar. 600 North 2nd Street, Free. Details at www.nps.gov/mawa or on Facebook www.facebook.com/Maggiel.walkerNHS/.

Martin Luther King Junior Day Potluck Dinner & Film showing of “Selma”, 6pm at First Baptist Church, 2709 Monument Avenue, Free.

25th Annual Vigil & Advocacy Day 2 pm at the State Capitol, Richmond. From 3 – 5pm meeting with Legislators about gun violence. Details call 757-550-0316.

February 3, 15, 19 Generation Dream Youth EduConcerts, Music, Dance & Spoken Word honoring the life and legacy of Dr. King, at Richmond Public Library, Martin Luther King, Jr Middle School & Grace Street Theatre, details call Paul Fleisher 804-232-1002.