Freezing rain in the forecast

Thursday afternoon is breezy and warm, with highs near 70 and wind gusts near 30 mph.

A strong cold front will end the brief warm-up as it moves through the area Friday morning.

A mix of a cold rain and some freezing rain will develop on Saturday, with the best chance of freezing rain occurring along and north of I-64.

Temperatures will slowly warm up on Sunday, but will remain in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Milder weather will return to the area next week, with mid 50s by Tuesday, and mid 60s by Wednesday.