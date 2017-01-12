Chesterfield woman arrested after child dies at her in-home daycare

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield woman was arrested and charged in connection with the death of an infant at her in-house daycare.

Carrie C. Persichini, 52, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony child neglect in the death of three-month-old Peter Hitt, according to Chesterfield Police.

Hitt was found unresponsive and in cardiac arrest when police were called to Persichini’s Bridgewood Road home on August 23, 2016.

“The child was transported to St. Francis Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead,” a Chesterfield Police spokeswoman said. “After consultation with the Chesterfield County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, police obtained warrants for the daycare operator.”

Persichini turned herself in to police on Wednesday, January 11, 2017.

She was released from Chesterfield Jail on an unsecured bond.

Persichini is due in Chesterfield Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on January 19.

