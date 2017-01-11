Virginia Beauty Queen charged with assaulting boyfriend in Australia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SYDNEY, Australia -- A former Miss United States and Miss Virginia USA beauty queen is in trouble again, this time in Australia.

Brittany Poteet is accused of assaulting her boyfriend last month in Sydney, Australia, where she’s lived since 2014.

Poteet has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The 29-year-old allegedly assaulted her boyfriend Wade McKenzie on December 16, 2016.

McKenzie has since filed apprehended violence order against Poteet.

Poteet is from Chesterfield County and attended VCU where she has an undergraduate degree in biomedical engineering and a master's degree in nuclear engineering.

Thomas Dale High School graduate was Miss Virginia USA in 2011 and Miss United States in 2012.

In November 2011, Poteet was accused of verbally attacking her gay roommate and making a homophobic slur. She denied making the comments.

She relinquished her Miss United States crown after posting a photo on Facebook showing her in the crown with the caption: Miss Alcoholic USA.

In 2013, Poteet was also charged with assault against a former boyfriend in Richmond. Those charges were later dropped.

Poteet was a nuclear engineer with Dominion Virginia Power before moving to Australia.