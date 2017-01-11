Henrico man killed at apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police identified the man killed in a Tuesday night shooting in Richmond as Tyrone L. Feggins Jr., of Knights Manor Court in Henrico.

Feggins' age was not initially released.

Police found Feggins' body at about 7:22 p.m. Tuesday when officers were called to the Woodland Crossing complex along the 3400 block of Walmsley Boulevard for a shooting.

"Officers located Feggins, who had suffered from an apparent gunshot wound, in an outdoor stairway of an apartment building on that block," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death."

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Major Crimes Detective Marshall Young at 804-646-3926 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story.

37.464684 -77.460381