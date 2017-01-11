The Richmond Jewish Food Festival is back!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Prepare your appetites, the Annual Richmond Jewish Food Festival is back! Festival Coordinators Miriam Davidow and Diane Goldberg stopped by to share a tasty preview of the event with us. The Richmond Jewish Food Festival kicks off this weekend on Sunday, January 15th and continues through Monday, January 16th from 11:30 am to 7:30 pm at the Weinsten Jewish Community Center at 5403 Monument Avenue in Richmond. For more information you can visit http://www.richmondjewishfoodfestival.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE RICHMOND JEWISH FOOD FESTIVAL}