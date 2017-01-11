Shaynefully Delicious Spicy Shrimp Stir Fry



RICHMOND, Va. – Shayne Rogers is always whipping up fun, healthy and easy to create recipes for us in the Virginia This Morning kitchen. She walked us through the steps of creating her colorful Spicy Shrimp Cabbage Stir Fry, that packed a punch with Spicy Sriracha to raise the flavor profile. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/ShaynefullyDelicious/

Spicy Shrimp & Cabbage Stir Fry

3 T low sodium soy sauce

2 T hoisin sauce

2 T rice vinegar

1 T Sriracha

1 t honey

1T fresh ginger (grated)

1 t ground ginger

1 clove garlic (minced)

1 lb. large shrimp (peeled and deveined)

1 T olive oil

½ head of green cabbage (shredded)

1 large carrot (peeled and shredded)

1 yellow or red pepper (thinly sliced

1t sesame oil

2 t sesame seeds

Cilantro or parsley for garnish

Mix together soy sauce, hoisin sauce, rice vinegar, Sriracha, honey, both gingers and garlic in a small bowl. Toss the shrimp with 2 tablespoons of the sauce and turn into a pre-heated non-stick skillet. Cook on medium heat just until shrimp starts to turn pink and curl. Remove to a plate. Add vegetables and sauce to the same skillet. Turn the heat up to medium high and toss the vegetables for about 3-4 minutes just until they start to soften and get a bit of color on the edges. Turn off the heat, return the shrimp to the pan and add sesame oil, sesame seeds and cilantro or parsley. Toss this all together and serve family style in a large bowl.

