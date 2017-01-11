Recreate these stylish RVA restaurant looks in your home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - While food and drink are the centerpieces of restaurants, ambiance is also a key ingredient to the dining experience. Managing Editor for R Home Magazine Jessica Ronky Haddad was back in the Virginia This Morning studio to take us between the pages of R Home Magazine’s latest edition. The January/February issue highlights the design of three new area restaurants, and offers tips for how to recreate the looks at home. You can pick up a copy of R Home Magazine today, or subscribe online at http://www.richmondmagazine.com/home

