Proposal could restore 10 percent pay cut for Petersburg firefighters

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Interim Petersburg Fire Chief Brian Sturdviant spent Wednesday morning meeting with a state agency to try to find funding for his department.

"There seems to be some flexibility with what they may be able to provide" said Sturdivant. "There is an opportunity there that we're going to look at right now."

Sturdivant believes he may be able to get some funding for new equipment.

At the same time, he has a company on hand doing repairs on several fire trucks.

Tuesday, the Robert Bobb Group proposed restoring the 10% pay cut to police, fire, and emergency personnel.

Sturdivant said he provided the current city leadership with a three tiered system to return firefighters back to their original pay, which along with all city employees was cut by 10 percent last year.

"One of the tiers was for members with 10 years or greater. The second tier was for members five to 10 years of service and the third tier was for members five years or less."

"We are anticipating that as of the April 7 pay period, we will see restoration of the 10 percent for some of our sworn members, utilizing that tiered response," said Sturdivant.

While city leaders are looking to find ways to cut the budget, the Interim Chief said he is against closing a fire station as a way to save.

"I think it would be ill-advised to close any fire station," he added.

Petersburg Firefighters will also be teaming up with the Red Cross for a new Smoke Detector giveaway in the near future.

City Council is set to vote on the budget amendments next week.