Pothole repairs underway across Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- The snow and ice may be clearing but you are still going to see plenty of crews out on roads as they tackle the next problem that often follows winter storms -- potholes.

In Richmond, crews are getting ready for ‘Pothole-palooza’ which is a city-wide blitz to find and fix as many potholes as possible over the next several days.

While VDOT crews work year-round repairing potholes as workers see them or by what is reported from drivers, you can consider winter and spring prime seasons for issues.

“Potholes form after periods of low temps when moisture seeps into pavements, freezes then expands, then it thaws again and causes the pavement to crumble,” VDOT Spokesperson Bethanie Glover said.

If a new pothole shows up in your neighborhood, just reach out to your local city, county, or VDOT depending on who maintains your roads.

In Henrico, workers try to fulfill requests and make repairs within 24 hours. VDOT will respond based on priority.

Richmond residents are encouraged to join in Pothole-palooza by reporting potholes to the city by calling 3-1-1 or on www.Richmondgov.com. The city currently gets about 25 requests each day.

If your car ends up in the repair shop because of a pothole you can file a damage claim through VDOT or your local jurisdiction. Each case is looked at individually and depending on the circumstances you could be paid for your troubles.