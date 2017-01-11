× Fire damages West End home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Fire damaged a western Henrico home early Wednesday morning.

Three people lost their Darnell Road home, near West Broad Street and Parham Road, to the fire.

The conditions of those in the home at the time of the fire have not yet been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The American Red Cross, Virginia Region is providing emergency assistance to three people displaced by an early morning house fire on the 2700 block of Darnell Road in Henrico.