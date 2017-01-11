× Missing 80-year-old woman believed to in danger

WINCHESTER, Va. — Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for Catherine B. Hemlepp, of Winchester, Virginia. She is described as am 80-year-old white female who stands 5’7″ and weights around 150 pounds.

She has blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing an orange vest and flowered pants.

She is believed to be in danger and was last seen Tuesday in Fairfax County.

Mrs. Hemlepp suffers from a cognitive disorder, police said.

She was last seen driving a maroon 2017 Ford Escape with Pennsylvania plates WR9679P.

Please contact Winchester Police at 540-662-4131 with information.