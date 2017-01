Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Starting a weight loss journey can be a daunting and frustrating task, especially when you’re not sure where to start. Dr. Jim Holland from Nutrimost Richmond was back in the studio with us to share how the three key components of the Nutrimost program that guarantee results. Nutrimost Richmond is located on Patterson Avenue. For more information you can call 804-798-1110 or visit http://www.loseweightrichmond.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY NUTRIMOST RICHMOND}