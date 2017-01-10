

RICHMOND, Va. – The Richmond Chapter for the ALS Association is hosting an evening of great food and wine tastings from some of the top restaurants in our area to bring awareness and raise money to provide services for those with the illness and their families. Tremetris Harrell and Shawn Barnes from the ALS Association stopped by to share the details on the upcoming ‘Blend’ event that takes place Thursday, January 19th from 6pm to 9pm at the Boathouse at Rocketts Landing. To purchase tickets for the event you can visit www.web.als.org/blendrichmond

