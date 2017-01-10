× SWAT team surrounds city home after assault

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Police officers are engaged in a standoff with a subject who they said assaulted a victim and then barricaded himself inside a home off of 23rd Street in the city’s East End, between V and W Streets.

Members of the SWAT team have geared up to respond. Officers have long guns out and are positioned behind an armored vehicle.

The situation was first reported early Tuesday afternoon.

Police said that the incident started as an assault in the 1100 block of N. 29th Street and the victim followed the suspect to the 1600 block of N. 23rd.

When police approached the suspect ran into a house on North 23rd.

The victim was treated and taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Developing.