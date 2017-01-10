× Jennifer McClellan wins Virginia’s 9th Senate District seat

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia State delegate Jennifer McClellan (D.) won Virginia’s 9th Senate District seat in a special election held Tuesday.

McClellan won the seat in a landslide victory over Corey Fauconier (Libertarian) garnering 95 percent of the vote.

“Congratulations to my good friend, Senator-Elect Jennifer McClellan on her victory in Virginia’s 9th Senatorial District,” said Democratic Party of Virginia (DPVA) Chairwoman Susan Swecker. “From community leader, to the House of Delegates, and now State Senator – Jennifer is a proven leader who fights for all Virginians. Our Virginia Democratic family is proud of her achievements, and look forward to what lies ahead for her new role in Virginia’s Senate.”

McClellan previously represented the 71st District in the House of Delegates, which she had served in since 2006.

The 9th District seat was open after State Senator Donald McEachin won the congressional race for Virginia’s 4th district seat in November.

Before Election Day, McClellan received endorsements from Governor Terry McAuliffe, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, U.S. Sen. Mark Warner and former seat holder and U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin.

The 9th Senate District is a heavily Democratic district, made up of parts of Richmond, Henrico, and Hanover, along with all of Charles City County.