RICHMOND, Va. – Quill Theatre’s latest production, “The Top of Bravery” tells the story of Bert Williams, one of the biggest entertainers and comedians of the Vaudeville era. Jeremy V. Morris and Director Dr. Tawnya Pettiford-Wates shared a preview of what audiences can expect when the show opens on stage to the public Friday, January 13th with performances on select dates through February, 5th at the Richmond Triangle Players Theatre on Altamont Avenue. For more information you can visit

http://quilltheatre.org/