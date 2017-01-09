CLOSINGS/DELAYS: Find Virginia weather closings and delays here

Monday morning icy road check

Posted 6:43 am, January 9, 2017, by and , Updated at 07:03AM, January 9, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. -- Expect some slick spots -- especially on secondary roads, bridges, overpasses, and ramps -- around Richmond Monday morning, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. Scroll down for updates on road conditions.

Scott Wise January 9, 20177:11 am

Scott Wise January 9, 20176:56 am

Scott Wise January 9, 20176:45 am

Nash Road (Route 636) in Chesterfield is closed between Cattail Rd. and Reedy Branch Rd. due to icy conditions. A detour is in place. Expect delays.

Scott Wise January 9, 20176:44 am

Scott Wise January 9, 20176:44 am