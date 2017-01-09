× Jack Berry named to Petersburg leadership position

PETERSBURG, Va. — Jack Berry was named the new deputy city manager in Petersburg.

Berry, finished second in the recent Richmond mayoral election, had previously led the Venture Richmond organization and served as Hanover County Administrator, Deputy City Manager of Richmond, and Richmond’s budget director.

Berry’s boss in Richmond was then City Manager Robert Bobb.

Bobb now runs the management and consultant group hired to get Petersburg on the right track.