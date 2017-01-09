Police investigate crime at Richmond motel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating a crime at Motel 6 on Greshamwood Place, off Midlothian Turnpike near Chippenham Parkway, in south Richmond.

Police were called to the motel at about 10:48 p.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting.

Police were seen putting up crime scene tape at the motel, but officers would not comment on the nature of the crime.

Police have not yet said if anyone was hurt or killed, nor if they are looking for any suspects at this time.

