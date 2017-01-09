Man shot on Gayton Road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after he was shot at a West End home.

Police were called to the 9000 block of Gayton Road, near Patterson Avenue, at about 10:15 p.m. Sunday.

“Upon arrival, officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound,” a Henrico Police spokesman said. “The shooting victim and another male were accosted by two armed suspects. There was a physical altercation during which one victim was shot and the other victim was physically assaulted.”

The search for two suspects was on-going Monday morning, police said.

Suspect descriptions have not been released at this time.

Police are investigating what led up to the weekend shooting.

