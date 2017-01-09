× 5,000+ without power in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — More than 5,000 Dominion Virginia Power customers were without electricity at 7:30 a.m. Monday, according to Dominion’s outage reporting website.

The majority of the outages, 3,5000, were reported in Powhatan County.

More than 600 outages were reported in Henrico County and more than 500 in Chesterfield County.

The cause of the Powhatan outage is under investigation, according to Dominion. An estimated restoration time was set between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.