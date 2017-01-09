City residents see progress in snow removal, but ‘work still needs to be done’

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond residents and two members of City Council said the city’s response to Saturday’s snowstorm was “better,” but work still needs to be done.

New Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney made a point to get out in front of the storm and said the city would handle this snowstorm better than others in the past.

Stoney even jumped into a snowplow himself on Saturday.

His spokesperson, Jim Nolan, expressed confidence in the city’s efforts via email.

“Our city was flowing with traffic less than 24 hours after receiving 7-8 inches of snow, and the vast majority of our streets, inclusive of local roads, are very passable,’ Nolan said.

Still, more than two days after the end of the storm, many secondary roads throughout the city remain covered in ice and slush.

Kevon Monroe typically gets picked up by friends in front of his house on Richmond’s Southside off Hull Street, but not this time.

“They don’t want to wreck,” Monroe said.

Monroe said he already fell once on his ice-covered road, and he would like to see more from the city.

“They need to do more than just sand,” Monroe said.

New Councilman Michael Jones, who represents part of the Southside, showed CBS 6 reporter Melissa Hipolit video he captured Sunday when he drove down Hull Street from Richmond into Chesterfield.

He said the video shows the part of Hull Street in Richmond was still snow covered, while the part in Chesterfield was not.

Jones called the city’s efforts pretty good, but admitted they still need work.

“It would be great to make sure that our roads are as clean as Chesterfield’s,” Jones said.

Across town in the Museum District, Floyd Avenue remains covered in a solid sheet of ice.

“It’s all ice, it’s all ice… I mean, it really is dangerous,” Cara Armes, who lives on Floyd Avenue said.

She said she was not aware the new Mayor made a point of trying to do more to address snow covered roads.

“They haven’t made it here yet. I don’t see that at all honestly,” Armes said.

We showed Armes’ councilman, Andreas Addison, her street.

“It’s a problem, but I do know it’s only been two days,” Addison said.

Addison, who is also new to council, said the city improved snow removal this go around, but more needs to be done.

“I’m working on it,” Addison told a man driving by.

Meanwhile, Nolan said the city’s “storm cleanup operations are ongoing and will continue throughout the night.”

“We are spreading sand for traction purposes, plowing and applying chemicals. Tuesday’s warm-up should greatly improve any difficult road conditions that exist now in the sub-freezing temperatures,” Nolan said.