2,000+ lose power in West End

Posted 8:07 am, January 8, 2017, by
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — More than 2,000 Dominion Virginia Power customers in Henrico’s West End were without electricity at 8 a.m. Sunday.

Dominion’s map showed the outage was focused in neighborhoods near and west of Deep Run Park, off Gaskins Road between Three Chopt Road and Patterson Avenue.

Dominion’s website cited “power line damage” as the cause of the outage and estimated power would be restored between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

If you are without power, call 1-866-366-4357 to let Dominion know about your outage. It can help with the restoration process.