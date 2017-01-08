Roads will refreeze as temps dip; VDOT continue focus on secondary roads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- VDOT officials said bright and sunny conditions helped crews make progress on roads around the Richmond region Sunday.

"Interstates and primary routes (numbered 1-599) are in clear to minor condition and secondary routes (numbered 600+) are in moderate condition, meaning snow or ice may still cover portions of the roadway," officials said in a news release Sunday afternoon.

Lindsay LeGrand, VDOT spokesperson, said there is no specific time frame yet for when secondary roads will be clear.

However, unlike some past storms, the snow that fell was not as wet so it was easier from crews to clear from surfaces.

VDOT officials are warning drivers that with bitterly cold temperatures expected overnight, roads and bridges will refreeze.

"What we are looking at for the interstates and primaries is the potential for any moisture on the roads to refreeze, so we've been pushing back shoulders as much as possible to prevent any moisture from getting back in the travel lanes," LeGrand said.

Additionally, VDOT crews continue to work in rotating 12-hour shifts as a part of emergency operations.

Drivers are asked to limit unnecessary travel overnight because of potentially dangerous conditions.