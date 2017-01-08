× Police search for missing Midlothian teen

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va.– Chesterfield County police are looking for a 16-year-old boy who was last seen walking near the Midlothian campus of John Tyler Community College. According to Lt. Mark Hayes with the Chesterfield County Police Department, Jacob Harris, of the 12600 block of Paget Court in Chesterfield, was last seen on the morning of Saturday January 7. Police say Jacob was walking near John Tyler around 8:45 a.m. Lt. Hayes says they are also investigating possible sightings in the nearby neighborhoods of Queensmill and Walton Park.

Police say Harris does not have necessary medications with him. He is described as a bi-racial male, about 6 feet tall, wearing dark colored glasses, a gauge earring, and a lime green hoodie sweatshirt. He has black hair, brown eyes and a light complexion.

Chesterfield Police say if you know where Harris is, or you saw him after 8:45 a.m. Saturday to call their non-emergency number at (804) 748-1251 or their Crime Solvers line at (804) 748-0660.