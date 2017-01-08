Police looking for suspect in Hopewell 7-Eleven armed robbery

HOPEWELL, Va. — Police are looking for the man who robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store late Saturday night.

Officers responded to the store on the 3300 block of Oaklawn Boulevard for an armed robbery that had just occurred. The preliminary investigation revealed that a man had entered the business, pulled out a gun and demanded money from the store clerks. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled the business on foot.

No one was harmed during the incident.

Police describe the suspect as a black male with a height between 5’7” and 5’9” and weighing anywhere from 160 to 170 pounds. He is 20 to 25 years old and was last seen wearing tan/gray pants, a dark blue down jacket with a black hoodie underneath and the hood pulled up, a light blue bandana covering his lower face, possibly black Under Armour gloves and black shoes.

The Hopewell Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit continues to look into the matter and is requesting that anyone who may have witnessed the incident, been in or around the area at the time of the incident or who may have information regarding the suspect to contact Detective Keith Krueger at (804) 541-2284.

This is a developing story.