Most crashes happened in Richmond area; drivers urged to stay home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Cabin fever may be setting in after a long, snowy Saturday, but Virginia State Police called for more patience on Sunday, as below-freezing temperatures and icy roads presented dangerous driving conditions.

State Police responded to more than 660 traffic crashes and aided more than 900 disabled vehicles statewide, since midnight Jan. 7, said VSP spokeswoman Corrine Geller.

The most crashes were reported in the Richmond-metro area, though there were more disabled vehicles in the Chesapeake area.

There were over 100 crashes overnight in the state, according to police data.

As of 8:30 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 8, state troopers are aiding 15 stuck/disabled motorists and investigating three traffic crashes statewide.

State police have investigated one fatal crash, which occurred Saturday in Greene County. Icy roads were a factor in that crash. Geller said the male driver of the SUV died at UVA Hospital in Charlottesville. State police are still in the process of notifying next of kin.

A state trooper was sent to the hospital while assisting a driver on Saturday evening. The trooper was assisting a driver on I-95 north in Chesterfield County near Route 10.

The trooper pulled off to the right shoulder to assist a disabled Chevrolet Tahoe when a Toyota pickup ran off the road to the right and struck the trooper car in the rear, pushing it into the Chevrolet Tahoe. The trooper was transported with non-life threatening injuries.

Fortunately, the majority of crashes on Saturday involved only damage to vehicles.

Due to extremely cold temperatures and icy conditions, State Police are still encouraging drivers to be patient and stay off the roads until temperatures rise and the roads can be treated by VDOT.

To check road conditions, please call 511 or go to http://www.511virginia.org for the latest road condition updates. Virginians are asked to keep 911 and #77 lines open for emergencies.

What are the roads like in your neighborhood? Tell us on our Facebook page.

Number of accidents from 12 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 to 6 p.m.

Division I–Richmond (Metro Richmond/Northern Neck/Tri-Cities)

Traffic Crashes = 170

Disabled vehicles =148

Virginia State Police are investigating a head-on crash involving a Caroline County Deputy Sheriff on Ladysmith Road.

Division II – Culpeper (Fredericksburg/Culpeper/Warrenton/Harrisonburg/Winchester)

Traffic Crashes = 33

Disabled Vehicles = 30

Division III-Appomattox (Charlottesville/Waynesboro/Staunton/Lynchburg/South Boston/South Hill)

Traffic Crashes = 60

Disabled Vehicles = 54

Division IV-Wytheville (Wytheville/Dublin/Galax/Bristol/Vansant/Wise)

Traffic Crashes = 44

Disabled Vehicles = 47

Division V-Chesapeake (Hampton Roads/Tidewater/Eastern Shore/Williamsburg/Franklin/Emporia)



Traffic Crashes = 120

Disabled Vehicles = 292

Division VI-Salem (Lexington/Clifton Forge/Roanoke/Blacksburg/Bedford/Martinsville/Danville)

Traffic Crashes = 90

Disabled Vehicles = 69

Division VII-Fairfax (Prince William/Loudoun/Arlington/Alexandria/Fairfax)

Traffic Crashes = 10

Disabled Vehicles = 46