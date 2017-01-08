× Lettuce truck overturns, blocks traffic on I-295 in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — State Police are on scene after a tractor trailer containing lettuce overturned in a two vehicle accident on Interstate 295 in Henrico.

The crash occurred around 8:15 a.m. Police say the tractor trailer is currently blocking all of the northbound lanes at exit 22 to Route 5. No injuries are reported.

Troopers are working to determine the cause of the crash and the Virginia Department of Transportation is on scene setting up detour signs.

This is a developing story.