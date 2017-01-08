Missing teen with diabetes may be wandering around Chesterfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va.-- Chesterfield Police are looking for Jacob Harris, 16, who was last seen walking near the Midlothian campus of John Tyler Community College.

Harris, of Paget Court in Chesterfield, was last seen Saturday, January 7, at about 8:45 a.m., according to police. Sightings have also been reported in the nearby Queensmill and Walton Park neighborhoods.

"I have no idea what direction he is heading in," his mother Leslie posted on Facebook Saturday. "He is in tennis shoes and could be confused with it being so cold now and being a diabetic with no insulin."

Harris was described as a bi-racial male, about 6 feet tall, wearing dark colored glasses, a gauge earring, and a lime green hoodie sweatshirt. He has black hair, brown eyes and a light complexion.

If you have seen see Harris, call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.