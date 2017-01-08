× Henrico Firefighters battle fire and ice at overnight house fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va.– Henrico County firefighters spent several hours at a house fire that started right before midnight late Saturday night. According to Henrico Fire Captain Taylor Goodman, around 11:52 p.m. Saturday, firefighters were called to the 8400 block of Chamberlayne Road for a home on fire. Two adults and two teens living inside were able to get out safety, and get out of the cold at a neighbor’s house.

Fire crews tell us fighting the fire was difficult. They had to deal with bitterly cold temperatures, and slick roadways. Capt. Goodman sent us some pictures showing how water used at the scene would freeze quickly to surfaces, including the firefighters themselves.

Ice freezing to Henrico Firefighters’ uniforms

Firefighters tell us no one was hurt, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.