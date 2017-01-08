Arctic chill fades to a major warm-up this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Arctic air has moved in behind the snowstorm that exited the area late Saturday.

Lows Sunday morning dropped into the single digits, and we had some subzero readings in locations like Petersburg and Chesterfield.

Highs Sunday will only be in the 20s with wind chills in the single digits and teens during the afternoon.

High pressure will be overhead Monday morning. Clear skies, light winds and the thick snow cover will all combine to produce lows near or below zero in some locations. The record low for Richmond is 1° set back in 1940.

Warmer air will begin moving into the region this week, but it will be battling the chilling effects of the snow pack. By late week, we will see some highs in the 60s.

Click here for the latest forecast.