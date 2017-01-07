Snow intensity decreases, freezing temps remain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Snow intensity will decrease this morning, and snow will end from west to east this afternoon. The winter storm warning includes the entire Richmond metro area, the Northern Neck, Middle Peninsula, Tri-Cities, Farmville and points southward.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for areas far north and west of Richmond.

Final accumulations of six inches or more will stretch from parts of the Northern Neck back through Richmond and over towards Farmville and Danville.

Snowfall amounts should exceed nine inches across far southern and southeastern Virginia, including parts of the Middle Peninsula, Williamsburg, the Tri-Cities and over towards South Hill.

Amounts exceeding 12 inches are possible near and east of Emporia over to Virginia Beach.

It will be breezy today with gusts over 25 mph, but winds in our area will remain below blizzard-level criteria.

Temperatures will hold in the 20s all day with wind chills in the single digits and teens.

Tonight will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the single digits and teens.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 20s. Some melting will occur in direct sunlight, but anything that melts will turn icy by evening.

Lows Sunday night into Monday morning will be the coldest of the winter thus far, dropping into the single digits in many areas, with a few locations near or slightly below zero. Monday will be mostly sunny with highs near 30°.

We will begin to see warmer temperatures arrive Tuesday with highs in the 40s. Some showers are possible Tuesday night and Wednesday. Much warmer air will arrive for the end of the week with highs in the mid to upper 60s.