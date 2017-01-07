× Missing Chopped chef found alive in vehicle

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — Michele Wright, the owner of Blonde Butcher Baker in Goochland and recent contestant on the Food Network show “Chopped,” is recovering in the hospital after a scary incident.

Wright was reported missing Wednesday morning when friends and family reported having not heard from the mother of two.

After a frantic search, Wright was found at about 11 p.m. Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies.

“Michele was found in her vehicle after having suffered a seizure, run off the road, and being nearly unconscious in the elements for many hours, unable to call for help,” according to a family statement. “She was hospitalized and is being well cared for while doctors work to get her medically stable and on the path to recovery as soon as possible.”

The statement cited an outpouring of concern, love, and support shown to Michele and her children in their time of need.

“Along with the wave of concern, there has also been a wave of expenses building, both medical and day-to-day survival expenses. Michele and her sons rely on her small business’s income entirely, and while she is getting well, her business will have to remain closed until further notice,” the statement continued.

An account was established at Essex Bank to collect donations for the family.

Donations can be dropped off in person or mailed to their Goochland Office for deposit at P.O. Box 697, Goochland, Virginia 23063.

Online donations can be made through PayPal — helpformichele@gmail.com

“In addition to the setting up of this account, there are several fundraising events being planned. The first will be Saturday, January 14 at Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery,” according to the statement. “Additional event details will be listed on Facebook as they become available.”