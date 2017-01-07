I-95 trooper crash witness: ‘He was trying to avoid hitting him’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Driving up Interstate 95 North Saturday evening, Marty Hair watched helplessly as a pickup truck slammed into the back of a Virginia State Police trooper's car.

"He hit his breaks and lost traction and slide right here and hit the back end," Hair, a truck driver, said.

The trooper had stopped to help a disabled vehicle and was sitting in his car when the crash happened.

His car ended up hitting the SUV he was helping.

"I hate to see that happen, but it does happen," Hair said.

The crash remains under investigation, but Hair said the pickup driver is not at fault.

He said a white SUV cut off the pickup.

"He was trying to avoid hitting him by hitting the break when he did he lost control of the vehicle and hit the highway patrolman in the back end," Hair said.

This was the second crash of the day involving a member of law enforcement.

A drunk driver hit a Caroline County Sheriff's deputy head on early Saturday morning.

Hair said drivers need to remember to be cautious and safe when driving in snowy conditions.

"Even if you hit your breaks, you'll lose 45-percent of your breaks on this slush right here," Hair said.

A Virginia State Police spokesperson said the trooper is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Caroline Sheriff's deputy is undergoing surgery, but is in good spirits, according to the Caroline County Sheriff's Office.