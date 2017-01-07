× Market catches fire twice on same day

PETERSBURG, Va. — Fire destroyed the People’s Food Mart and Deli on Harding Street in Petersburg Saturday.

“The store is a total loss,” Petersburg Division Chief and Fire Marshal Jim Reid said. “The fire is still under investigation. It was unsafe for us to enter the building last night and it is still unsafe for us to enter now.”

Petersburg Fire crews were first called to the market at 12:22 a.m. Saturday for an active fire, he said. Crews marked the fire under control at about 1:41 a.m., he said.

About 10 hours later, another fire call came in from the market about visible flames. It was determined the second fire started due to an unnoticed hot spot following the first fire.

Fire crews with both Chesterfield and Fort Lee helped Petersburg fight the second fire.

Petersburg Fire Capt. Mike Ferguson said the brutal cold didn’t make their job easier.

“It can get cold especially when you start getting wet,” Ferguson said. “What we try to do is rotate the firefighters in and out in the warmth of the cabin just to make sure they’re doing all right and before hypothermia sets in.”

No one was injured in the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.