Chesterfield, Henrico schools cancel weekend activities

RICHMOND, Va. — With snow expected to fall Friday night into Saturday morning, school systems are cancelling weekend events and activities.

“Henrico County Public Schools will be closed this Saturday and Sunday, January 7 and 8. This means school-related activities and community usage of school facilities will be cancelled for Saturday and Sunday,” Henrico Schools spokesman Andy Jenks said. “We will keep an eye on the weather this weekend, and you can expect more information by Sunday evening.”

A similar message was sent to parents in Chesterfield.

“Chesterfield County schools will be closed Saturday and Sunday. All school division activities scheduled for those two days are postponed or cancelled,” Chesterfield Schools spokesman Tim Bullis said. “All community activities scheduled to be held at our schools those two days are cancelled as well.”

Chesterfield elementary and middle schools will close at 9 p.m. Friday. Chesterfield high schools will close at 10 p.m.

