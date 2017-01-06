× Ashland man killed on moped

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — An Ashland man was killed Thursday night when his moped crashed head-on into a truck on Route 33 in Lousia. The truck driver was charged with DUI.

The crash victim was identified as 22-year-old Timothy R. Wilmore.

“A 2015 Ford F-150 was traveling west on Route 33 when it crossed into the east bound lanes and struck a 2015 Tao moped head-on, the truck continued of the road to the left and struck a tree,” according to a Virginia State Police spokesman.

Wilmore, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene.

“The driver of the Ford pickup, Danny K. Torgerson, 47 of Louisa County was transported to UVA hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries; he was not wearing a seatbelt,” police said. “Torgerson was charged with Driving under the Influence, more charges are pending.”

The crash was reported at about 8:30 p.m. on Route 33 (Jefferson Highway) east of Route 657 (Apple Grove Road).

The crash remains under investigation.