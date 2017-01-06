The Rink at West Broad Village
The Rink at West Broad Village is now open until January 29 for the 2016-2017 season! Bring your own or rent at the rink, it’s located in Short Pump at West Broad Village and is open every day throughout the winter for public skating.
Extended Holiday Hours – January 16: 11am – 9pm
Special Events
Rock ‘n Skate – Fridays, 8pm-10pm
Cartoon Skate – Sundays, 11am-1pm
Two for Tuesdays – Two admissions for the price of one until 6pm (skate rental not included) – Not valid Dec. 27
College Night – every Thursday from 4pm-6pm college students can skate for $10 (admission and rental) – must show college ID.
Public Skating Hours & Pricing
Monday: 3:00pm – 7:00pm
Tuesday – Thursday: 3:00pm – 9:00pm
Friday: 3:00pm – 11:00pm
Saturday: 11:00am – 11:00pm
Sunday: 11:00am – 7:00pm
Adult: $10.00, Children (10 and under): $8.00, Skate Rental: $4.00, Skate Aid: $5.00. For the latest information on weather closing log onto http://www.westbroadvillageicerink.com/.