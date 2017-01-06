× The Rink at West Broad Village

The Rink at West Broad Village is now open until January 29 for the 2016-2017 season! Bring your own or rent at the rink, it’s located in Short Pump at West Broad Village and is open every day throughout the winter for public skating.

Extended Holiday Hours – January 16: 11am – 9pm

Special Events

Rock ‘n Skate – Fridays, 8pm-10pm

Cartoon Skate – Sundays, 11am-1pm

Two for Tuesdays – Two admissions for the price of one until 6pm (skate rental not included) – Not valid Dec. 27

College Night – every Thursday from 4pm-6pm college students can skate for $10 (admission and rental) – must show college ID.

Public Skating Hours & Pricing

Monday: 3:00pm – 7:00pm

Tuesday – Thursday: 3:00pm – 9:00pm

Friday: 3:00pm – 11:00pm

Saturday: 11:00am – 11:00pm

Sunday: 11:00am – 7:00pm

Adult: $10.00, Children (10 and under): $8.00, Skate Rental: $4.00, Skate Aid: $5.00. For the latest information on weather closing log onto http://www.westbroadvillageicerink.com/.