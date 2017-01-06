Second suspect arrested for vandalizing Tuckahoe Little League complex

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A second suspect has been arrested after the Tuckahoe Little League complex was damaged and vandalized with racist messages last week.

Police said Ramsy Labhras Gray, 21, was arrested for vandalizing the park and several vehicles that same night.

As a result, Gray was charged with nine counts of vandalism.

Taylor Allen Ferrell was arrested Friday and was charged with three counts of intentionally damaging a property or monument after sources said he confessed his role in the vandalism to police.

Those sources also said Ferrell was found with spray paint cans in his car and paint residue on his hands.

Offensive messages in black spraypaint covered the outside walls of the building overnight last Wednesday into Thursday morning. An officer on scene said because of the nature of the messages, the incident could possibly be reported as a hate crime, although right now the crime is being investigated as vandalism.

The vandalism included spraypainted words insulting those participating in the Black Lives Matter movement, along with immigrants and a message of “White Power” in black paint at the top of the wall. One message graphically insulted the President elect, Donald Trump.

The destruction of complex, located off John Rolfe Parkway in the West End, also included smashed urinal, toilets, and broken mirrors.

The park supervisor tells CBS 6 $5500 worth of damage was done to the complex.

