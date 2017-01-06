‘Sandlot’ kittens rescued during snowstorm after being abandoned in box

CLEVELAND — Four kittens named after “Sandlot” characters are looking for new homes after being abandoned in a box on the side of a Cleveland road during a snowstorm.

A woman found the kittens Thursday night, when temperatures were in the teens, and called police, according to Cleveland Animal Protective League President and CEO Sharon Harvey.

“If that wonderful woman hadn’t called the police to say ‘What do I do,’ and brought them into her house, they wouldn’t have lasted long,” Harvey said.

After receiving a call from police, a Cleveland APL team brought the tiny tabbies to their shelter to warm up and be evaluated.

“Thankfully – we had no idea how long they had been outside – their eyes were a little runny, maybe from the cold, but they checked out okay,” Harvey said.

The roughly 6-week-old kittens were named Smalls, Squints, Repeat and Benny, after the movie characters. All four are currently at a foster home where they will live until they are strong enough to be adopted.

Harvey said it’s not clear who abandoned the kittens, but if any witnesses come forward it would be a prosecutable offense.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland APL human investigation hotline at (216) 377 – 1630.