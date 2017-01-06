× Note containing ‘threat against school’ found at Glen Allen High

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A Glen Allen High School student has been identified after a note containing “a threat against the school” was discovered Friday.

Henrico Police say the suspicious note was determined not to be a credible threat, but a juvenile suspect has been identified and referred to juvenile intake for possible charges.

Police did not specifically what the note actually said.

Henrico County Schools Spokesperson Andy Jenks confirmed the note to CBS 6.

“A note with some unfortunate writing referencing a threat against the school was brought to the attention of administrators, said Jenks. “After looking into it, they identified the student responsible and it turned out no threat was present. Instructional day went on without interruption.”

Glen Allen High School principal Gwen Miller send an email to parents Friday that read:

“I’m writing to make you aware that we had a Henrico Police officer respond to our school this afternoon to investigate a note that described a threat against the school. We have identified the student responsible, and in working with Henrico Police we want to let you know that no actual threat was present, and our instructional day is continuing normally.”