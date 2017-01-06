× El Juguetazo postponed to January 14

CHESTERFIELD: The El Juguetazo event scheduled for Saturday, January 7th has been rescheduled to next Saturday, Jan. 14 from 1 – 4pm at L.C. Bird High School, 10301 Courthouse Road, Chesterfield.

El Juguetazo provides at least one new toy to children of families in need. At the event, family-friendly activities and information will be provided by numerous private businesses, nonprofit organizations and service providers. El Juguetazo commemorates Three Kings Day during the first week of January. For many in Spain, Latin America and Asia, the day is as important, if not more important, than Christmas. According to biblical accounts, the Three Kings, or Wise Men — Gaspar, Melchior and Balthazar — visited the baby Jesus bearing gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh. For many Latin American youths, the kings, not Santa, are the star gift-givers of the season. The event is organized by Chesterfield County’s Multicultural Liaison’s Office along with Richmond’s Multicultural Affairs Office and Telemundo Richmond

Registration is not required. Children up to 15 years old will receive gifts. Donations are welcomed. Call 796-7085 for more information. This year’s sponsors are Anthem Healthkeepers, Sun Trust, Edmund Meade Attorney and Toys for Tots. For more information call Juan Santacoloma, Chesterfield County multicultural liaison, 804-796-7085 or santacolomaj@chesterfield.gov.