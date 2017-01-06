Crews prepare Central Virginia roads for snow storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Richard Hurdle will plow 40 miles of road in Henrico County over 12 hours on Saturday morning starting at 8 a.m.

“The biggest thing is getting home safe,” Hurdle told CBS 6 reporter Melissa Hipolit.

Henrico County has 59 plow trucks ready to go, along with 20 contractors.

Hurdle said people should stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary to allow drivers like him to do their job.

“It’s much more safer, and it’s less hectic for me,” Hurdle said.

Along with Henrico County, VDOT will be plowing man of the roads in Central Virginia, including interstates and Chesterfield’s roads.

A spokesperson said they finished pre-treatment early Friday evening, and the drivers went home to rest-up before tackling the storm when it comes.

City of Richmond plows began pre-treating primary roads Friday morning and moved to residential streets around 8 p.m.

We talked to residents in the Fan neighborhood who remember last year’s big snowstorm that left neighborhood streets covered in snow for days, and some residents unhappy.

“We pay higher property taxes to live in the city so I think we should expect a higher level of service,” Bradford Seagraves, a Richmond taxpayer, said.

Seagraves said it’s time the city starts making basic city services, like pothole and sidewalk repair, as well as snowplowing, a priority.

“You kind of have to take a lot of things on to yourself that you expect the local government to do for you,” Seagraves said.