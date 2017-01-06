CLOSINGS/DELAYS: Find Virginia weather closings and delays here
GET WEATHER ALERTS: Download CBS 6 Weather App
TRACK SNOW: Use CBS 6 Interactive Radar

Win FREE tickets to work out with Autumn Calabrese in Richmond

Posted 8:23 pm, January 6, 2017, by , Updated at 08:24PM, January 6, 2017

You and a friend could win passes to work out for FREE with Autumn Calabrese at the Richmond Women’s Health & Fitness Expo on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.

The randomly selected winner gets to pick one of the following prizes: Autumn Calabrese’s 21 Day FIX, 21 Day FIX Extreme or Country Heat.

Click here to comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page for your chance to win. We’ll announce the randomly selected winner here on WTVR.com and in the thread on next Saturday.

As a celebrity trainer, busy mom and co-creator of Beachbody’s “21 Day Fix Program,” Autumn Calabrese knows what it takes to stay in shape with a busy lifestyle.

Plus, for a limited time you and a friend can work out with Autumn at the Expo for half-price at the Richmond Women’s Health & Fitness ExpoFor Buy 1, Get 1 FREE enter promo code “21DAYFIX” before you add the tickets to your cart.

screen-shot-2017-01-06-at-8-11-22-pm

Must reside in the Richmond/Petersburg Designated Market Area (“DMA”) as defined by The Nielsen Company to enter the contest.